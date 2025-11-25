Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 45 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 45 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.
Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Alexander Scott bought 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.
- On Monday, September 22nd, Alexander Scott purchased 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £148.95.
IntegraFin Stock Down 0.2%
LON:IHP traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321. 550,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 263 and a one year high of GBX 414.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About IntegraFin
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
