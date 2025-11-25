Insider Buying: IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 45 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 45 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Tuesday, October 21st, Alexander Scott bought 42 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 360 per share, for a total transaction of £151.20.

On Monday, September 22nd, Alexander Scott purchased 45 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 331 per share, with a total value of £148.95.

IntegraFin Stock Down 0.2%

LON:IHP traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 321. 550,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 263 and a one year high of GBX 414.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 410 to GBX 430 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 425 to GBX 450 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 433.75.

View Our Latest Report on IntegraFin

About IntegraFin

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.