Deborah Hudson Buys 24,186 Shares of Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Stock

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Hudson purchased 24,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 per share, with a total value of £14,995.32.

Shares of LON NVT traded down GBX 0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.50. 24,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,738. Northern Venture Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 50 and a 12 month high of GBX 60. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.78.

Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern Venture Trust had a net margin of 55.11% and a return on equity of 2.74%.

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

