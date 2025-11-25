Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) EVP Buys $100,025.64 in Stock

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) EVP Philip Metheny bought 4,147 shares of Commercial Bancgroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $200,509.56. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Commercial Bancgroup Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:CBK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $24.57. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,766. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $300.74 million and a P/E ratio of 31.91.
Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.
About Commercial Bancgroup
We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976.
