Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 114.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46,214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,903,000 after buying an additional 98,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $534.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.69. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.