B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Releases Earnings Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.79%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 12.4%

BOSC stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.17. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

