17,050 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 479,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $140,191,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 20,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4%

MCD stock opened at $304.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.11. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

