Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $41.73 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $44,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.47.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

