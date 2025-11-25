Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $120,429,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 685,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,855,000 after buying an additional 356,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $380.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $238.73 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.39. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

