Swiss National Bank Purchases 34,900 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $40,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $500,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 378.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,081 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.0%

Best Buy stock opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

