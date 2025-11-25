Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Purchased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the quarter. Revvity makes up 1.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter worth $5,351,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Revvity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Revvity by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 9.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of Revvity stock opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. Revvity Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.36 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

