Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

