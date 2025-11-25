XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 41.13%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

