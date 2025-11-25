XTX Topco Ltd Has $4.54 Million Stake in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 66.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.0%

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.Packaging Corporation of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

