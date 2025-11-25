XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,130 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Insmed were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,268,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,675,000 after purchasing an additional 49,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Insmed by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,938,000 after buying an additional 219,131 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 109.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,446,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,967,000 after buying an additional 1,799,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,314,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,423,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,890,000 after purchasing an additional 59,952 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Insmed

In other Insmed news, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,224.30. The trade was a 57.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $5,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,434. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 252,922 shares of company stock worth $43,533,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $196.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.53.

Insmed Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of INSM stock opened at $206.93 on Tuesday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $208.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

