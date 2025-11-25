XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.45.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.43 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

