738,417 Shares in Snap Inc. $SNAP Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 738,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 214,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 136,320 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 152.8% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 60,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Snap by 8.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,274,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

SNAP stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 109,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $912,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,326,801 shares in the company, valued at $44,425,520.34. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $524,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,030,301 shares in the company, valued at $25,272,710.34. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,458,628 shares of company stock worth $11,686,273.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

View Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.