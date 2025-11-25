RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 113 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 45,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 111,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 110.1% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 174.2% in the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $585.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. The trade was a 16.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total transaction of $229,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,144,420.80. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,352. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

