Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Pony AI Stock Up 12.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:PONY opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Pony AI has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PONY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pony AI from $29.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pony AI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pony AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PONY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Pony AI by 71.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the third quarter worth $155,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pony AI in the third quarter valued at $247,000.

About Pony AI

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.