ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild Redb raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morningstar downgraded ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $987.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,002.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.ASML's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

