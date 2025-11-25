Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NYSE CM opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $87.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11,021.0% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,242,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,776,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $730,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,938 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 130.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,354,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

