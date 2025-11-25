Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,360,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,337,000 after purchasing an additional 185,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,389,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,911,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after purchasing an additional 162,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 798,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,989,000 after acquiring an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VBR stock opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

