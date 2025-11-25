One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 436 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 10.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 28,295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.32.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. RTX’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

