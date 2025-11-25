JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) token can currently be purchased for $178.84 or 0.00204379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a market capitalization of $178.26 million and $198.81 worth of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Profile

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s total supply is 996,772 tokens. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official Twitter account is @jpoolsolana. The official message board for JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is jpoolsolana.medium.com. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL)’s official website is jpool.one.

JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) (JSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) has a current supply of 996,797.13766197. The last known price of JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) is 181.10906837 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $233.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpool.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPool Staked SOL (JSOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

