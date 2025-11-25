Qubic Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.76 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last week, Qubic has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $104.76 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Qubic Coin Profile

Qubic launched on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 160,808,744,818,021 coins and its circulating supply is 126,720,593,883,858 coins. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The official website for Qubic is qubic.org. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 160,808,744,818,021 with 126,720,593,883,858 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000085 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,500,723.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

