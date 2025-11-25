HI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Thousand (HI)

HI (HI) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $128.67 thousand and approximately $1.09 thousand worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001748 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00011510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00010383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00004065 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 62,070,066,955.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00004758 USD and is down -13.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $749.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.