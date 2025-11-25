FourThought Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.1% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 107.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.3%

BLK opened at $1,018.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,115.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,080.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.46 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,312.00 to $1,305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,302.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. The trade was a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

