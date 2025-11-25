SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.43 and a 200 day moving average of $302.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

