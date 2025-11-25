Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stake Decreased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,681 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up about 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $23,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 37,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 39.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $443.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.28.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total transaction of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,209.67. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

