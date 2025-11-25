Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $377.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.46. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.14, for a total transaction of $264,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,080,435.48. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

