Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after buying an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,129,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,646,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after acquiring an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after purchasing an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $297.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

