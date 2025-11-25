Russel Metals Inc. (RUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on December 15th

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 27th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$40.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$34.62 and a 52 week high of C$46.87.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc is a Canada-based metal distribution company. The company conducts business primarily through three metals distribution segments: metals service centers; energy products; and steel distributors. The metal service centers provide processing and distribution services to a broad base of end-users.

