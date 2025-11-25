FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $605.16 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $607.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.55.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.