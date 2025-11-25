RPG Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.88. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

