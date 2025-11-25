Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.45. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,594 shares of company stock worth $10,887,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

