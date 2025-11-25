Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

