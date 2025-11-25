J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 179,086 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

