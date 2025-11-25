Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 413,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89.
Playfair Mining Company Profile
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Housing Stocks Are Laying the Foundation for a Comeback
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- A Trillion-Dollar Pill: Eli Lilly Broke the Healthcare Ceiling
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 5 Retail Stocks That Could Deck the Halls—or Wreck Portfolios
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.