Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $325,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 89,439 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,523,000 after buying an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,795,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,189,000 after buying an additional 134,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.34 and a 1-year high of $190.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.09%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $40,723.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,632.55. This represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.