Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VUG stock opened at $476.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.03. The firm has a market cap of $193.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

