Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 2,395 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 488.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $614.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The stock has a market cap of $765.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $615.55 and its 200 day moving average is $585.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

