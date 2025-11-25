Verity & Verity LLC Sells 225,206 Shares of OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

Verity & Verity LLC cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225,206 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC owned approximately 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. OGE Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.27%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

