Verity & Verity LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 377.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.14.

In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $4,369,999.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,529.96. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

