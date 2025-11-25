Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CODI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of CODI stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

