Verity & Verity LLC Has $9.12 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Verity & Verity LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491,599 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,075,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,935,000 after purchasing an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

