T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $16,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after purchasing an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 477,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 464,949 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,722,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,186,000 after acquiring an additional 337,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.72. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Bank of America increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $109.38.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

