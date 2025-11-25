Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.9% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $48,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waste Management by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of WM opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $252.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

