Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 150,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 54,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22,167.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $229,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.75.

In other news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

