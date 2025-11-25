Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,561 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 124.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 153,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $83.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

