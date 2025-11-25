North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $228.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.250-12.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

