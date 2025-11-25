Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total transaction of $299,542.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,112.40. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.11 and a 1 year high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

